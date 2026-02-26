American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) Short Interest Up 2,118.0% in February

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 892,162 shares, a growth of 2,118.0% from the January 29th total of 40,223 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 264,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGNR stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses. MGNR was launched on Feb 5, 2024 and is issued by American Beacon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.