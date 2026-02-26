Short Interest in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Rises By 1,829.0%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,457 shares, a growth of 1,829.0% from the January 29th total of 905 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

IBLC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 3.24.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap. IBLC was launched on Apr 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

