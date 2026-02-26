Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.26 and traded as high as GBX 120. Netcall shares last traded at GBX 116.12, with a volume of 1,075,610 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netcall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.26.

Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission‑critical workflows, including two‑thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.

