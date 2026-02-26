Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.56 and traded as high as $34.49. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 65,643 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on Arrow Financial from $33.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $566.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, CEO David S. Demarco acquired 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $96,452.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,452.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,871,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 227,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that conducts its primary operations through its subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Arrow Financial serves individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations across the Adirondack region, Upper Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and parts of Central New York.

In addition to traditional banking, Arrow Financial has developed a robust wealth management and trust services division.

