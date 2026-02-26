Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,267 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

