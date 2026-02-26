Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0146) per share and revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter.

BNEFF opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.89. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core activities include drilling, well completions and field operations designed to optimize recovery across its asset base. Bonterra’s integrated approach encompasses everything from reservoir evaluation and land acquisition to production infrastructure and product sales, allowing the company to capture value throughout the commodity price cycle.

Bonterra’s operations are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a particular emphasis on Montney formation assets in northeast British Columbia.

