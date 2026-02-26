Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Report on USAS

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Americas Gold and Silver

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Americas Gold and Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,956 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 56.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,570,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 869,500 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Gold and Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.