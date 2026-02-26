DBV Technologies (DBVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.1935) per share and revenue of $1.0570 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $22.23 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DBV Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 2,076,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $10,073,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,595,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,688,039.20. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock worth $15,489,908 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.