Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

In other news, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,771.75. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 178,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,364,030. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,961 shares of company stock worth $1,304,878. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.