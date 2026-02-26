Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $525.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $314.99 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

