Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $111.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,388.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Freshpet reported stronger-than-expected Q4 metrics (volume growth ~9.7%, EBITDA up ~16%) and a solid 2026 outlook, which lifted sentiment after the print. Read More.

Freshpet disclosed growing reliance on AI and flagged operational, legal and cyber risks tied to that use — a new risk item that could prompt investor caution around execution and compliance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Independent analysis raised questions about Freshpet’s growth dynamics and sustainability, which may temper investor enthusiasm despite the recent beat. Read More.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

