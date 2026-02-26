Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Given New $252.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.60. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $295 and kept an “overweight” rating (roughly +13% upside vs. current levels), signaling confidence in Ferguson’s growth trajectory. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target to $295 and kept an “overweight” rating (roughly +13% upside vs. current levels), signaling confidence in Ferguson’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $285 and maintained an “overweight” view (about +9% upside), another vote of confidence from a large research house. Article Title Ticker Report

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $285 and maintained an “overweight” view (about +9% upside), another vote of confidence from a large research house. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer increased its target to $280 and moved to “outperform” (≈+7.5% upside), adding to the cluster of buy-side upgrades. Article Title Ticker Report

Oppenheimer increased its target to $280 and moved to “outperform” (≈+7.5% upside), adding to the cluster of buy-side upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: Ferguson reported “strong calendar 2025 results” and issued 2026 guidance after changing its fiscal year — supporting the bullish analyst views but investors will focus on details in the guidance and cadence of margin improvement. Business Wire

Company press release: Ferguson reported “strong calendar 2025 results” and issued 2026 guidance after changing its fiscal year — supporting the bullish analyst views but investors will focus on details in the guidance and cadence of margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Company investor materials and earnings call transcript were posted (presentation and Seeking Alpha transcript). These contain management’s commentary on revenue mix, margin targets (10%+ long-term objective) and the transition to a calendar fiscal year. Traders will parse these for guidance clarity. Presentation Transcript

Company investor materials and earnings call transcript were posted (presentation and Seeking Alpha transcript). These contain management’s commentary on revenue mix, margin targets (10%+ long-term objective) and the transition to a calendar fiscal year. Traders will parse these for guidance clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Several unrelated media stories reference people named “Ferguson” (celebrity and local crime reports). These are not related to Ferguson plc operationally but can create short-term name-recognition noise in headlines. MSN

Several unrelated media stories reference people named “Ferguson” (celebrity and local crime reports). These are not related to Ferguson plc operationally but can create short-term name-recognition noise in headlines. Negative Sentiment: Ferguson missed Q4 consensus EPS ($1.99 vs. $2.24 expected), a $0.25 shortfall, although revenue rose ~3.6% year-over-year. The EPS miss likely pressured the stock despite solid margins and high ROE, as investors focus on near-term demand and margin recovery timing. MarketBeat

Ferguson missed Q4 consensus EPS ($1.99 vs. $2.24 expected), a $0.25 shortfall, although revenue rose ~3.6% year-over-year. The EPS miss likely pressured the stock despite solid margins and high ROE, as investors focus on near-term demand and margin recovery timing. Negative Sentiment: UBS raised its target to $252 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target implies slight downside from current levels and may cap upside until stronger evidence of margin expansion or revenue acceleration appears. Article Title

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

