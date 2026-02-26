JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF $EZA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.18% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $56,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 386.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. The company has a market cap of $834.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the South African equity market. The Index is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

