UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.97.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.09. The firm has a market cap of $373.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). PR Newswire: HD Q4 release

Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. PYMNTS: B2B business

Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Fortune: CEO comments

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Negative Sentiment: Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. QuiverQuant: sector jitters

Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. Negative Sentiment: Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Seeking Alpha: valuation concerns

Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted — Recent insider sales and some big institutional rebalances were flagged in the data feed, which can add short‑term selling pressure. Source: newsfeed data

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

