Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.12 and traded as high as C$31.46. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 184,992 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC’s sales of iron ore.

