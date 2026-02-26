Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on February 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Meta Platforms stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.

Shares of META stock opened at $653.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $12,212,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,777,200. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,415. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Evercore boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.44.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

