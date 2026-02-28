Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 68,322 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,322 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $75,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,138 shares of company stock worth $16,160,598. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $195.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

