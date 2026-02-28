OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) vs. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Financial Review

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oracle and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 1 10 26 3 2.78 OptimizeRx 1 2 5 0 2.50

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $287.94, indicating a potential upside of 98.46%. OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.45%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Oracle.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Oracle has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oracle and OptimizeRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $57.40 billion 7.26 $12.44 billion $5.32 27.27 OptimizeRx $92.13 million 1.53 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 25.28% 70.60% 9.22% OptimizeRx 0.03% 6.37% 4.46%

Summary

Oracle beats OptimizeRx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.