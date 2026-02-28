Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.