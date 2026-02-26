Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lam Research stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 119.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,502,000 after purchasing an additional 913,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

