Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Boosted by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.29.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. argues QQQ still belongs in a total‑return portfolio despite a low dividend, reminding investors QQQ is bought for growth exposure to big tech and AI leaders — a structural positive for long‑term demand. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: An article arguing Nvidia countered a bearish call signals that outsized gains or upside surprises from mega‑caps (NVIDIA in particular) can lift QQQ given its concentration in a few names. Positive catalyst if large caps keep beating expectations. Did Nvidia Just Prove Citrini Wrong?
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists view the recent uptick in hedging as a contrarian buy signal — if downside protection activity signals capitulation, it can precede rebounds that disproportionately help growth‑heavy QQQ. Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: “The 4 Phases Of AI” notes strong AI‑driven earnings but a still‑fragile market — good for underlying fundamentals but not enough to prevent short‑term volatility in QQQ. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF updates and economic commentary (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha macro pieces) provide mixed signals on growth vs. inflation — useful context but not an immediate directional driver for QQQ beyond market mood. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/26/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warn of a tech “fakeout,” rising pessimism, and signs of an irrational market — headlines that amplify selling pressure in Nasdaq‑heavy ETFs like QQQ. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into defense and healthcare (articles urging defensive positioning and XLV) suggests funds are shifting away from growth‑and‑AI exposures, pressuring QQQ flows and sentiment. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk and warnings that Nvidia/the bull market may have “run out of steam” heighten downside risk for QQQ because a few names drive its returns. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces (PCE, unemployment) argue the Fed may be misstepping — sticky rate concerns add to risk‑off moves that weigh on growth stocks and QQQ. New PCE And Unemployment Data Show The Fed Is On The Wrong Path
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
