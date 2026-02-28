Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Boosted by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

