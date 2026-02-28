Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 31,314 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $117,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

