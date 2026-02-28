Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5,086.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,087.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 341,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 326,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 83,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $412.37 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

