Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on February 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Get Apple alerts:

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $274.18 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.