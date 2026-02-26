Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on February 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.
Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $274.18 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple will move part of Mac Mini production to a Foxconn facility in Houston and expand U.S. AI-server assembly — a visible step in its $600B domestic-manufacturing push that should shore up supply-chain resilience, reduce geopolitical concentration risk, and support long-term margin and revenue stability. Apple Plans to Manufacture Mac Mini in Houston
- Positive Sentiment: Reporting shows Apple investing to rebuild parts of the U.S. chip supply chain — a strategic move that could reduce supplier concentration in Asia and support device and AI-server roadmaps over time. Inside Apple’s Push to Build an All-American Chip
- Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson raised Apple’s price target to $270 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that suggests limited near-term upside from their view. Moffett Nathanson Price Target Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Proxy and governance: shareholders re‑elected Apple’s board and approved 2026 proposals at the annual meeting — removes a near‑term governance overhang but contains no new strategic shift. Apple Shareholders Reelect Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/derivatives venues rolled out tokenized perpetuals that reference Apple shares — increases round‑the‑clock speculative access but doesn’t change fundamentals. Kraken Debuts Tokenized Stock Perpetual Futures
- Negative Sentiment: Spain’s competition regulator said Apple (and Amazon) were slow to remove contract clauses deemed anti‑competitive — a fresh regulatory headache in Europe that could lead to fines, remedies or margin pressure in the region. Spain Antitrust Ruling on Apple and Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. authorities ordered Apple to create an access mechanism to encrypted data; U.S. lawmakers requested briefings — ongoing legal/regulatory friction around privacy and law‑enforcement access raises compliance and reputational risks. US Lawmakers Want UK Briefing on Backdoor Order to Apple
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile investors and hedge funds have trimmed or sold Apple stakes (reported sales by marquee names), which can weigh on sentiment and add selling pressure even if company fundamentals remain solid. Major Investors Trim Apple Stakes
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.
About Representative FIELDS
Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.
Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
