Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on February 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Micron Technology stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.6%

Micron Technology stock opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $482.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

