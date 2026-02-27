Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85,041 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $129,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Positive Sentiment: Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data‑center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Company press release

Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data‑center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer‑term upside. Analyst target updates

Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long‑term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. CNBC: CEO comments

CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long‑term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Reuters: China / supply notes

China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Negative Sentiment: Muted market reaction / profit‑taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky‑high expectations. Reuters: muted reaction

Muted market reaction / profit‑taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky‑high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. WSJ: valuation/sentiment

Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. Negative Sentiment: Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long‑term pricing power. Benzinga: competitive risk

Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long‑term pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Governance / liability flags: notable investor criticism (e.g., Michael Burry) around rising purchase obligations and heavy insider selling added caution for some holders. Finbold: Michael Burry concerns

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.