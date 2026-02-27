Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases 2,477 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $247.25. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.