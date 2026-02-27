Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Citizens Business Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.6% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $321.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

