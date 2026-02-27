3,551 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $170 and put a Buy rating on GLW, signaling continued analyst confidence and providing upside vs. prior targets. Read More.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

