Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,886 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $403.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $1,130,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

