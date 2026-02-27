DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 271.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,098,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,921,000 after purchasing an additional 803,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,341 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 320,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

