Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 4,087 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

T‑Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 "on Us" upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T‑Mobile's network — a near‑term catalyst for device sales and retention.

Dividend and capital returns: T‑Mobile recently declared a quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend timing noted in filings) and buyback commentary remains a part of the bull narrative, supporting income/total‑return expectations.

Small institutional buying reported (Brucke Financial increased its stake), a modest signal of investor interest.

Management visibility: CEO Srini Gopalan guesting on a T. Rowe Price podcast about connectivity/AI and T‑Mobile's presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 4) give management opportunities to reset guidance or address churn/ARPU concerns.

Industry context items (e.g., new loyalty platforms, broader telecom comparisons) are circulating but are not immediate company‑specific catalysts.

Insider/director selling: Multiple filings show Director G. Michael Sievert and insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold material blocks of shares over Feb. 19–24 (large cumulative disposals). Such sales often pressure near‑term sentiment even if done for diversification or tax reasons.

Competitive pricing/retention risk: Charter's Spectrum aggressive switch offers and reporting of softer loyalty metrics at T‑Mobile raise concerns about churn and the need for promotional spending to defend share.

Analyst/peer pressure: Articles highlighting TMUS underperformance vs. peers (and some downward target adjustments) add a valuation headwind and reinforce cautious positioning by some investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

