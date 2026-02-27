Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 357.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 158,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

BAC opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

