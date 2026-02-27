Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

AVGO opened at $321.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

