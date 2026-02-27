Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom told Reuters it expects to sell at least 1 million 3D‑stacked chips by 2027, signaling meaningful volume potential for its advanced AI stack designs and a path to sizable revenue from stacked-die products. Broadcom expects to sell 1 million 3D stacked chips by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced shipping of a 3.5D face‑to‑face compute SoC aimed at AI workloads — a technical win that supports Broadcom’s positioning in data‑center AI infrastructure. Broadcom Ships 3.5D Face-to-Face Compute SoC Powering AI Revolution
- Positive Sentiment: BroadPeak (Broadcom’s new 5G Advanced chip) launch strengthens the company’s addressable market in wireless infrastructure and edge compute, adding another growth vector beyond legacy networking chips. What Broadcom’s New 5G Advanced BroadPeak Chip Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen adjusted Broadcom’s valuation higher, citing long‑term AI tailwinds — a sign analysts still see durable upside from the AI cycle. TD Cowen Adjusts Broadcom Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues its dividend streak with a scheduled payout late March, supporting the stock’s income profile for long‑term holders. Broadcom to pay dividends on March 31
- Neutral Sentiment: Street is focused on Broadcom’s March 4 earnings (kickoff for fiscal 2026); consensus expects continued earnings growth but guidance and AI order trends will be the main near‑term catalysts. Broadcom Reports Next Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Hedge fund MIG Capital trimmed its Broadcom stake — a small institutional tweak that is not, by itself, a major directional signal. MIG Capital Trims Broadcom Inc. Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Broadcom shares are under pressure linked to Nvidia’s blockbuster quarter and renewed rotation into AI leaders; investors pared positions in related chip names after NVDA’s results and guidance shifted sector flows. What’s driving the weakness in Broadcom stock Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary warn that a tech rotation or “irrational” selloff ahead of earnings could amplify volatility; that risk is pressuring the stock despite strong product news. Broadcom Q1 Preview: Tech Rotation Could Trigger An Irrational Selloff
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $321.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
