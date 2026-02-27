Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Ferguson by 21.7% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Ferguson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.62.

Ferguson stock opened at $265.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.77.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

