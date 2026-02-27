Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Stock Holdings Increased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,222,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 123,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,593,000 after purchasing an additional 118,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $144.72 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

