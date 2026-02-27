Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 142,337 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5,405.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.93 per share, with a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,550. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

