Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 172,665 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.
In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. This represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $49,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357.96. The trade was a 75.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,493. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.03.
- Positive Sentiment: Preliminary takeover chatter (Stripe reportedly considering buying some or all of PayPal) triggered a surge, a trading halt and heavy volume — that event put a near-term bid under the stock and attracted options/call buying. Stripe weighs acquisition of PayPal (Proactive)
- Positive Sentiment: Follow-through market action: outsized call-option flow and elevated trading volume signaled institutional/speculative buyers betting on either a deal or continued re-rating, increasing short-term upside optionality. M&A News: PayPal Stock Soars (TipRanks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic/valuation analysis: several deep-dive pieces argue PayPal is materially undervalued on cash flow and asset value, outlining scenarios (sale, breakup, turnaround) that could justify higher prices — useful context but not an immediate catalyst without deal confirmation. PayPal’s Brutal Reset Hides A Cash Machine (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/operational coverage (FT): in‑depth pieces examine structural problems and the need for reinvention — informs long-term thesis but does not change near‑term outcome absent corporate action. What went wrong at PayPal (Financial Times)
- Negative Sentiment: Follow-up reporting cooled the buyout narrative: several outlets and PayPal-adjacent reporting said the company is not in active sale talks, which removed the immediate M&A bid and helped push shares lower. PayPal might not be looking to sell itself (TechCrunch)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and disclosure pressure: multiple law firms and investor‑rights groups have filed/class‑action notices and launched investigations into PayPal’s disclosures and key metrics — these increase litigation risk, potential settlement costs, and investor uncertainty. Bragar Eagel & Squire reminder of class actions (GlobeNewswire)
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings/guidance and analyst pressure: recent Q4 results missed some estimates and management gave cautious 2026 guidance; analysts have been cautious (including a recent sell/negative view), which keeps downward pressure until execution improves. PYPL Falls Despite Earnings Growth (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/market structure risks: a disclosure probe and rising short interest magnify volatility and downside risk if no deal materializes or guidance disappoints. Investigation into metrics/disclosures (PR Newswire)
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
