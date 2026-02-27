Banco Santander S.A. Has $15.83 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,875 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.00%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

