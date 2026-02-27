Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $142.54 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,727 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $142,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 142.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 467,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 62.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 640,939 shares of company stock valued at $77,553,447 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

