Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

