Aon plc $AON Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Busey Bank grew its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in AON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.09 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $398.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.