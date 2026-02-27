Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 14.0% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $60,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $678.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $758.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

