Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510,791 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $122,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 48.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $239.07 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

