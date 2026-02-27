Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 22,461 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 684.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,411 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,789,000 after acquiring an additional 236,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $354.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.39%.

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, raised Q2 guidance and announced an 11% dividend increase and continued buybacks — reinforcing upside from AI/data-center and industrial demand. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock’s recent gains. Read More.

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

