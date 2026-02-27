Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 780,398 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,630,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,398 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,423,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $239.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

