Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.4167.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARBE shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Positive Sentiment: New CEO and leadership changes may improve execution and customer engagement — Arbe named Ram Machness as CEO and Kobi Marenko as President to “reinforce leadership” as the company scales. This is being framed as a strategic step to drive long-term value. Arbe Appoints Ram Machness as CEO; Kobi Marenko Appointed President

Third‑party coverage noted the quarter’s EPS roughly in line with some consensus estimates (Zacks reports a $0.08 loss in line), which tempers the surprise on EPS versus the minor miss reported elsewhere. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed on revenue and slightly missed EPS — revenue was $0.46M vs. ~$0.64M expected and EPS missed by $0.01 in some reports. The company reported extreme negative margins and return-on-equity metrics, underscoring ongoing profitability and scale issues. Arbe Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

FY2026 revenue guidance was far below street expectations — company guided roughly $4M–$6M vs. a consensus ~ $8.3M, signaling a slower near-term revenue ramp and raising uncertainty on timing to profitability. This guidance downgrade/shortfall is the primary driver of downside pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the data feed show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes, suggesting the short-interest figures are unreliable in the current feeds — no clear signal from short-position data. (no reliable source link)

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 7,077.51% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arbe Robotics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 103,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is a technology company specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar solutions for the automotive industry. The company’s radar platform is designed to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and support the development of autonomous vehicles by providing detailed object detection, precise range and velocity measurements, and accurate environmental mapping under diverse driving conditions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe Robotics has developed its own semiconductor chipset and accompanying software stack.

