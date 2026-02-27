NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Get NEXT alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXGPF

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT Company Profile

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $178.75.

(Get Free Report)

Next Plc is a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, footwear and home products. Headquartered in Enderby, Leicestershire, the company operates through a combination of full-price stores, outlet locations and an extensive online platform. Since its launch under the Next brand in 1982, the company has focused on designing and sourcing a wide range of apparel and homeware items for men, women and children.

The company’s core business activities include product design, sourcing and distribution, underpinned by its integrated logistics network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.