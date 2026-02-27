Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,463 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.8% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $78,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,789,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk beat Q4 estimates: non‑GAAP EPS $2.85 vs. $2.63 consensus and revenue $1.96B (up 19.4% YoY), showing robust demand and margin expansion. Read More.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.89.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.01 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

