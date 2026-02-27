Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 41,497 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,497 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.